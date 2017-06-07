Carluke Rovers manager Colin Slater appoints Spike as his assistant

Carluke Rovers have appointed Cameron (Spike) McNeish, a former Motherwell development coach, as assistant to manager Colin Slater for the 2017-2018 campaign.

Rovers have signed the bulk of last season’s squad and are in signing talks with several others to build what they hope will be a promotion winning side for next season.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the John Cumming Stadium club are hoping to create an under-19 side in time for the start of next season.

Rovers will be holding an open training session at Cumming Stadium from 1pm-3pm on Saturday, June 24, for players in all positions for both the proposed under 19 team and the senior side.

The club is also keen to hear from any coaches and volunteers to come on board for the forthcoming season and anyone who thinks they have the qualities should contact club secretary Tracey Cranston on 07909548465 for more information and to register an interest.

Rovers endured the agony of missing out on promotion by one point this season but the signs are that the club is heading in the right direction.