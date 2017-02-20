Carluke Rovers face Scottish Cup replay this Saturday after 2-2 draw at Gartcairn

Carluke Rovers’ Scottish Junior Cup hopes remain alive after a thrilling 2-2 draw at fellow Central Division 2 side Gartcairn on Saturday.

A crowd of 200 in Airdrie were treated to a combative and entertaining game from both teams determined to advance to the quarter-final stage.

Players surround the referee after Rovers' Mark Haddow had been decked by a challenge from Gartcairn's John Henderson who was sent off (Pic by Sarah Peters)

Gartcairn settled quickly and created half a dozen early chances from dangerous crosses into the Carluke box.

After 17 minutes the hosts took the lead when a deep cross from the right wing met the head of striker Ryan O’Donnell who rose above Carluke centre half Reece Louden to head the ball across goal and past an outstretched Tobin in goal and into the right corner of the net.

Carluke began to settle after this and turned the game on its head after 30 minutes when striker Ian Watt ran right across the 18 yard line and neatly floated a curling shot into the postage stamp corner of Gartcairn’s goal.

Just before half-time Gartcairn were reduced to 10 men when veteran midfielder Mark Haddow was awkwardly challenged by the home team’s John Henderson who seemed to go over the ball.

The referee showed a straight red card and Haddow had to be helped off the pitch being replaced by Chic McCole. Haddow looks certain to miss this Saturday’s replay.

Carluke went 2-1 up on the hour following some fine one touch passing play around the opposition box. The ball was passed back from Weir to Renwick who fired a 30 yard shot into the top right corner of the net.

But Gartcairn kept battling away and were awarded a penalty three minutes later when hero Renwick turned villain tackling Jordan Love rashly from behind and receiving a straight red card for his moment of madness.

Love dusted himself down and neatly placed his spot kick to the right of a fully stretched Tobin.

Both teams looked to win the game in the last five minutes but neither could find the net.

The replay is this Saturday, Feb25 , 2.15pm kick-off at John Cumming Stadium, Carluke.