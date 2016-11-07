Carluke Rovers earn second league win of season

Another week and another top of the league team for Carluke Rovers to face but this time Carluke took a great three points with a fine 4-2 home win over Port Glasgow.

Yet Port almost took the lead on 20 minutes when they headed against the bar after a free-kick had been swung in.

It took until the 37th minute for Carluke to muster an attempt of their own but Ian Watt’s shot was wide.

Port then had an excellent chance to open the scoring with a good clear run in on goal but a great save from Bruce kept them out then he blocked the rebound.

Carluke took an early second half lead when a fine ball from Mark Weir found Greg Fernie, who outstripped his marker before putting a superb strike high over the keeper from 25 yards.

But the visitors levelled when Cruickshanks struck home from 12 yards after the ball had been headed off the Carluke bar following a corner.

Rovers continued to press forward after this setback and were playing with a confidence that has been lacking lately and they regained the lead in 65 minutes.

Good work from Chick McCole on the left ended with his shot being well saved but the loose ball was hammered home by Fernie for his and Rovers’ second goal.

The visitors kept pressing for a second equaliser and almost got in in comic cut fashion when Bruce played an attempted clearance off his own defender John Renwick before the ball struck a post and was cleared by the home defence.

Port Glasgow did however get the next goal when Anderson hit an excellent strike from all of 30 yards that sailed over Bruce for 2-2 after 73 minutes.

Carluke again showed their fighting spirit though to keep their visitors on the back foot and applied good pressure which saw Port penalised for their goalkeeper picking up a backpass.

Weir and Watt played a short ball between them and although Weir’s final shot was blocked by the defending wall he reacted quickest and fired a low shot into the net for 3-2.

Rovers were now in control of the match and rounded off the scoring in the 86th minute with a fine move when Weir set Watt free on the right and after cutting in to the Port Glasgow box he played a ball to the front post and Fernie sneaked in front of his marker to stab home his third of the match to give a final score of 4-2.

Rovers, ninth in Central Division 2, are at home to Vale of Leven this Saturday.