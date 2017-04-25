Carluke Rovers earn 3-1 win on bitterly cold Monday night

Carluke Rovers managed to do the league double over Royal Albert after a 3-1 away victory on a bitterly cold Monday night, writes Craig Martin.

After a slow start from both sides the deadlock was broken in seven minutes when Carluke won a free-kick on the left with Mark Weir floating a perfect ball to the back post for Greg Fernie to slide home his 15th goal of the season for 1-0 to the visitors.

Rovers continued to dominate most of the first half limiting their hosts to breakaway chances that came to very little.

Carluke threatened following another free-kick from Weir in the 13th minute but Ian Watt put his subsequent header just over the bar.

The chance of the half for the visitors came in the 25th minute when Mark Haddow and Fernie linked well in the middle of the park before Fernie's excellent ball found Watt on the left.

The striker cut inside his marker before putting an excellent chip shot towards goal but somehow the home keeper managed to tip the ball on to the bar before it was cleared.

The last chance of the half came from a Rovers corner that was again met by Fernie at the back post but his effort slid wide of the target.

Rovers did eventually get a second goal in 50 minutes when a great run from Lewis McDougall earned a corner which was swung in by Watt for Stevie Murray to meet with a great header to make it 2-0.

Rovers keeper Dan Tobin was called into action just before the hour mark when he brought off a fine save with Carluke breaking from this and Fernie setting Watt free on the right.

Watt beat the advancing keeper before hitting a low shot that appeared to cross the line but the referee did not agree and no goal was given.

Watt and Fernie again combined well a minute later but this time it was Fernie who put his shot just over the bar.

Tobin in the Rovers goal was called into action midway through the half when a low ball from the left looked as if it would be driven home from point blank range but a superb save kept Rovers two goal lead intact.

Carluke got a third goal in 69 minutes when an excellent driving run from Chick McCole ended with him playing the ball wide to Jonny Wilson on the right. He in turn put the ball in to the path of Watt who had his first effort saved but he made no mistake with the rebound as he drove home his 30th goal of the season for 3-0.

Tobin was called on to make another fine save from a header before Albert did eventually get what proved to be a consolation goal when a deflected shot fell kindly for their centre forward who slid the ball home to round of the scoring at 3-1.

Rovers team: Tobin, Renwick, Lowdon, Murray, Biggart, McDougall (Lynn), Haddow (Tart), Wilson, Weir (McCole), Watt, Fernie.