Carluke Hearts AFC all set for John Roan Cup final appearance

Carluke Hearts AFC are gearing up to play in the John Roan Cup final at Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium this Friday, May 19, kick-off 7pm.

Hearts will take on Eddlewood AFC, with the Carluke team's manager Joe Hill hoping that history can repeat itself 10 years on from a previous triumph.

"We won the John Roan Cup 10 years ago," Joe told the Carluke Gazette.

"And we went on to win the treble that year.

"I'm always confident of winning, although we are playing Eddlewood who are an established team that have won the Scottish Amateur Cup twice.

"It will be a hard game and a physical game but I'm confident of beating them."

The two North and South Lanarkshire League Premier Division matches between Hearts and Eddlewood this season stand at one win apiece, with Eddlewood winning 4-3 at their place before Hearts managed a 3-0 victory in the corresponding fixture at Carluke.

Seven days after the John Roan final, Carluke Hearts will contest the Lanarkshire Cup final, also at the Excelsior Stadium, against Wishaw Wycombe.

For any fans wishing to travel to either final, a bus will leave Carluke cross at 5.30pm on the Friday, cost £5 per person.

Supporters' entry to the games is £3 each.

A fine season for Carluke Hearts could yet result in another treble of trophy wins, as victory in their final league game against Wishaw Wycombe would guarantee the title.

"It's a big if but you never know," Joe added.