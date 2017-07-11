Carluke FC ace Gio wants to lead just like Barry Ferguson

Gio Smith hero-worshipped Barry Ferguson as a kid and now he wants to lead from the front just like the former Rangers skipper.

Midfielder Smith has been handed the Carluke FC armband by boss Paul Davies.

It’s reward for a campaign that saw him crowned the club’s player of the year.

Now he’s determined to be a standard bearer as the Cobras prepare to kick off their third season.

And former Rangers and Scotland star Ferguson (39), who resigned as Clyde manager in February, is an inspiration for Gio.

Smith, 24, said: “I was over the moon when I was told I was going to be captain.

“Paul and the guys are very ambitious.

“It’s one of the reasons why I like playing with the team as I know they will go far.

“I will be loud as always on the park and do whatever I can to make players the best they can be for the team.

“I remember Barry Ferguson was a captain who inspired the players around him and I’ll try to do the same.

“Come the end of the season I hope to be lifting silverware.”

Davies - who has also announced keeper Thomas McMillan will be vice-captain - admits it was an easy decision to turn to Smith.

He said: “We decided to change the club captaincy this year and Gio was an obvious choice.

“He was our player of the year last year and has showed some really good character qualities.

“He’s liked and respected in the changing room and he has a real desire to win.

“Just like Gio, Tam is a big character in the dressing room and a pleasure to have around.”

Meanwhile Davies revealed the winner of the club’s sponsorship draw is due to be made by the end of the week.

Firms and individuals pay just £20 to enter with the winner having their name emblazoned across the club’s strip for two seasons.

He added: “We have had good response from many different business which we are very grateful for.”

See the club’s Facebook or Twitter page for how to enter.