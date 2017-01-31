Can Carluke Rovers reach last eight of cup?

Carluke Rovers have landed an excellent opportunity to reach the Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals.

For Tuesday’s fifth round draw handed Carluke an away clash at Gartcairn – the only side ranked lower than them which is still in the competition.

The tie will be played on Saturday, February 18.

Giving his reaction to the draw, Rovers match reporter Craig Martin said: “Other than getting Gartcairn at home, this was the best draw we could have got in terms of giving ourselves a chance to qualify.

“Gartcairn also play on a 3G pitch which we’re used to. It would be incredible if we beat them.”

Ironically, Carluke and Gartcairn will meet at Rovers’ John Cumming Stadium on league duty this Saturday.

Rovers are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run, with their last defeat having come at Gartcairn in a heavy 6-1 league loss on October 29.

“We were winning 1-0 with 20 minutes to go but then the wheels came off after Johnny Wilson was sent off,” Craig said.

“That result was maybe the kick up the backside we needed.”

Rovers have reached the last four of the Scottish Junior Cup on four occasions, but this is their first fifth round appearance in over 30 years.

Meanwhile, Craig said he was happy with Rovers’ performance in the 2-1 win at Port Glasgow last Saturday.

“We made enough chances in the second half to win two games but didn’t take them,” he said.

“Lanark United and ourselves have both hit form recently. I would like to think the two Clydesdale clubs can be there or thereabouts in the promotion shake up at the end.”