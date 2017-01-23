Brilliant Rovers stun Irvine Meadow in cup

A superb result for Carluke Rovers saw them stun Super Division 1 outfit Irvine Meadow 1-0 in the Scottish Junior Cup.

Saturday’s hero was Lewis McDougall, whose shimmy to the right on 88 minutes sent the Medda defence wrong footed before he unleashed a perfect shot into the net from 20 yards.

The game’s first chance had earlier come for the home side when a fantastic ball from McDougall sent Jonny Wilson free but he was brought down by McCrae, who was ordered off for his troubles with only 12 minutes on the clock.

Mark Weir took the resultant free-kick which brought off a fine save from Newman.

A Medda setpiece then preceded Boyd getting in a good header but Dan Tobin in the Rovers goal brought off a fine save to keep the scores level before Madden had a driving run that ended with a shot over the bar a minute later.

Boyd headed off the bar following an Irvine corner before another effort was prodded towards goal but Tobin brought off another excellent save for the Rovers.

The last chance of the half fell to Carluke when Weir put in a free kick that found Haddow but his header skimmed the visiting crossbar before going over.

Rovers’ Sam Biggart – outstanding in an unfamiliar centre half position – sent in a fine 56th minute delivery which found Haddow but his header was just wide.

Carluke kept up the pressure and a corner from Weir saw Irvine’s keeper Newman take the ball well with a host of Rovers players waiting to pounce.

Another good ball from Weir saw Alberto Vezza chase a lost cause on the left before sending a ball to the back post that Wilson connected with but his netbound header was superbly kept out again by Newman.

With the clock ticking down both sides showed their desire to win and another good move from Rovers saw Greg Fernie sent wide on the left and his great ball across goal was just missed again at the back post by Wilson.

With the match going into the final five minutes two chances were to prove crucial in the outcome of this tie.

The first came in 87 minutes when Willet of Irvine went on a good run that took him right through before he struck a fine shot that hit the junction of post and bar before being cleared by the home defence.

This miss was to prove crucial as Carluke worked the ball well through the middle for McDougall’s winner.