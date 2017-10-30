10-man Lanark United march on in Scottish Junior Cup with victory over Dalkeith Thistle

Lanark United took on East Region Premier League side Dalkeith Thistle in their Scottish Junior Cup tie at Moor Park on Saturday and emerged 2-1 winners after a hard-fought encounter.

United’s Ronan Kearney had a chance on 10 minutes but his first effort was blocked and his second attempt at the rebound was saved by keeper James McQueen.

Two minutes later Kearney broke away on the right but his parting shot flew across the face of the goal and just wide of the post.

Ben Fraser then had a clear chance for United on 32 minutes but completely missed a left wing cross from Scott Schoneville in front of goal with only the keeper to beat.

Dalkeith came close on 37 minutes when a looping header by Ken McMillan bounced on top of the bar and went behind.

But it was United who went ahead on 40 minutes when Kearney took a shot pass inside the box from Peter O’Donnell and spun round before powering a low left foot shot inside the keeper’s left hand post.

The second half developed into a midfield battle until the 68th minute when Sean McKenna scored with a low drive from the right after a strong United attack opened up the visitors’defence.

Dalkeith reduced the leeway when Derek Whitson headed home a left wing free-kick on 83 minutes.

This resulted in a scuffle between Whitson and Lanark ‘keeper Allan Colquhoun which saw him ordered off for violent conduct followed by two yellow cards for Whitson which also resulted in an early bath for him.

With outfield player Cammy Lawson taking Colquhoun's place in goal, United saw out the last few minutes to qualify for the third round draw.

Lanark: Colquhoun,Lawson, Stubbs, Gallagher, Brophy, Annetts, Fraser, O’Donnell, McKenna, Kearney, Schoneville. Subs: Edward, Gillespie, McHugh, Burns.

United manager Paul Burns said: “It was a brilliant all round performance.

“I think it was even better than in the 12-0 win over Newmains the previous week.

“We played the right way in difficult conditions and fought our corner.

“Another home tie is what we want in the next round.

“Ideally I’d like another team from a different region as it takes a wee bit away from it if you get drawn against a team from the same league.”

Lanark will face Dunipace at Moor Park this Saturday without suspended keeper Colquhoun and Jack Stubbs and Gale Gordon who are unavailable.