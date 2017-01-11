Search

Carluke kid James outshone Mo Farah!

James Gillon is pictured with coach Eddie McQuillan after helping West of Scotland win team gold in Edinburgh (Submitted pic)

Law and District AAC cross country marvel James Gillon, of Carluke, outshone newly knighted athletics legend Sir Mo Farah at Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park on Saturday.

