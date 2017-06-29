Ziggy’s two challenges for four causes in eight days

Some people may consider climbing Ben Nevis for charity; others might walk the West Highland Way.

But Scout leader William Craw is going to do both in the course of eight days in November.

“I have done the West Highland Way before, and Ben Nevis before, but never both together,” he said.

And William - known as Ziggy in the Scouts - will be living out of a hammock for the complete trip. It is lighter to carry than a tent, but he added: “November in Scotland isn’t the warmest.”

William, who turns 35 next month, is originally from Bellshill and has been in the Scouts since starting as a Beaver when he was five years old.

His Scout group is one of the causes Ziggy’s 8 Day Challenge will support. The others are bodies which have helped him in more recent times.

William, who lives in Carluke, is a plant mechanic, but he is not working just now due to mental health problems.

“I am doing this to raise funds for St Andrew’s Hospice which looked after my mum in her final days in 2005,” he said. “For 1st Bellshill & Mossend scout group where I am a leader and have been involved in for many many years; for the Clydesdale food bank as they have helped me out personally in recent times and help countless families daily; and for The Samaritans as I have used their services during my mental health problems.”

He hopes to raise £1500, but has been overwhelmed by the response so far, especially in donations from companies for a prize draw.

“I have done fundraising with the Scouts, but this is the first time I have attacked it personally. The support has been fantastic. I have been overwhelmed,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting the response I have got.

And he laughed: “The challenge will be the less stressful part; this has turned into a full time job at the moment, trying to run it all.”

But he is glad of the chance to give back to those who helped him. “It is all worthwhile,” he said.

The draw is on his facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Ziggys8daychallenge/posts/888353044635831). Top prize is a laptop from Tesco Carluke which is also giving him a bag packing day in August - and donations are mounting up on his go fund me page: https://www.gofundme.com/Wcraw