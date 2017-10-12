Your chance to have your say on Clydesdale’s bus services

Clydesdale Citizens’ Advice Bureau is urging passengers to complete a new survey about local bus services.

The survey aims to collect the views of bus-users on issues such as cost, frequency and quality of service.

The survey runs until Sunday, October 22. It’s available online, but paper copies are also available at the bureau in Wide Close, Lanark.

“If you’ve ever wanted to complain about the local bus service, or if you’ve ever wanted to pay it a compliment, now is your chance,” said Clydesdale bureau manager Michelle Mair.

“We are asking everyone in the Clydesdale area to complete our survey .

“Thousands of bus journeys are taken locally every year.

Some are just a few hundred yards, others last for miles.

“Many people get the bus to work every day, while others use it to make journeys to hospital, school or college, to shop or just to visit friends.

“We are interested in the views of all bus users, regardless of how often you use the bus.

The survey is anonymous and only takes a few minutes to complete, but the information you give us will be vital in helping us campaign for improvements to the service.

“Our local survey here is part of a national survey of all Scots, so your views will help us build picture of bus services both here in Clydesdale and across the whole country.

Remember it’s only by speaking up that consumers can effect change.”

The Your Bus, Your Say survey is at www.cas.org.uk/betterbuses.