Young people across Scotland are urged to make their voices heard

The Scottish Youth Parliament (SYP) Election fortnight kicks off tomorrow (March 3) and young people across Scotland are being urged to make their voices heard by using their vote.

SYP is the democratically elected voice of Scotland’s young people. The Scottish Youth Parliament’s vision is of a stronger, more inclusive Scotland that empowers young people by truly involving them in the decision-making process.

To date, SYP has been heavily influential in effecting change for young people across the country. As a longstanding campaigner for Votes at 16, SYP’s involvement helped to bring about policy change allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in the Scottish Independence Referendum, and in all subsequent Scottish Parliament and local government elections.

SYP’s work to encourage the Scottish Government to raise the age of criminal responsibility from eight to 12 was also successful this year, when this long-awaited change was announced.

More recently, ten MSYPs met with the full Scottish Cabinet on Tuesday, February 28 to discuss issues affecting young people today. This historic event is now set to become an annual meeting, and has firmly cemented the relationship SYP has with the Scottish Government in ensuring young people’s voices are not only heard but listened to.

Two MSYPs are elected from every parliamentary constituency in Scotland, and from our partnering national voluntary organisations, with a current membership of approximately 150 young people from various backgrounds forming SYP.

Young people aged 12-25 can vote in the Scottish Youth Parliament Elections during the election fortnight which runs from Friday, March 3 to Friday, March 17.

For more information on candidates standing for election, and details on how to place your vote, visit www.syp.org.uk/stand4syp.