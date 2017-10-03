Work starts this week on Kirkfieldbank Brae traffic lights

Work starts this week to install traffic lights in Lanark at the top of Kirkfieldbank Brae - and there will be disruption to traffic while that work goes on.

The work, described as "high impact" is expected to take some 19 days, and South Lanarkshire Council is warning drivers to avoid the junction if possible during that time.

The traffic lights are being put at the junction of the A73, the main Lanark - Carluke Road, and the Clyde Valley Road, the A72, at Steels Cross.

As reported often over the years, the existing junction results in long tailbacks of traffic trying to leave Kirkfieldbank Brae, particularly at busy times.

Recent tests have shown that the junction is at or near capacity during peak periods, and that traffic lights are the best way of reducing the build up on Kirkfieldbank Brae.

Funding has been secured from Strathclyde Partnership for Transport for the estimated £149,000 cost of altering the junction. The work will involve installing traffic signals to control traffic and it will also include pedestrian facilities. In order to minimise delays, the junction will have an operating system called Mova which alters the traffic signal timings based on the number of vehicles approaching it.

Chair of South Lanarkshire Council’s community and enterprise resources committee, Councillor John Anderson, said: “Construction will commence this week and will generally be undertaken during off-peak times on week days and Sundays.

“During the works, the road width will be reduced and traffic controlled by appropriate traffic management.

“While we will make every effort to accommodate all road users, some disruption will be inevitable and we would be grateful for the cooperation of anyone affected during these times.

"We would encourage road users to find alternative routes where possible.

“We would request that all road users allow additional time for all journeys and that they plan their routes accordingly.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may occur.”

Once they are working, the new traffic signals will be monitored and timings will be altered to ensure that the junction operates as efficiently as possible.