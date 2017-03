Part of busy Woodstock Road in Lanark is to close for two days.

The closure is to allow BT to carry out work.

It affects the section between Bannatyne Street and Thomas Taylor Avenue, the road which gives access to the health centre, Harry Smith Complex and the swimming pool in the Lifestyles Centre. Visitors will be able to get to these from the other side of Woodstock Road.

It is a weekend closure, from Saturday April 22 into Sunday April 23.