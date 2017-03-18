Woodpecker in Lanark goes up for sale

The Woodpecker in Lanark has been put up for sale following the death of Gerry McGarrigle, whose family run it.

Gerry died unexpectedly during heart surgery in January, aged only 54.

The restaurant can seat 70 people.

The bar and restaurant business has been in the McGarrigle family since 1981 and for the past 30 years it was overseen by Gerry and his sister Eileen McGarrigle. Now Eileen has decided to put the Woodpecker on the market.

“Gerry ran the pub side of the business and was a popular and respected landlord," said Eileen. "He was the heart and soul of the business.

"I now feel that this is the right time to move on and sell the business to a new owner who will further enhance the business.”

Josh Hill, business agent in Christie & Co's Glasgow office who is handling the sale, commented, “We are delighted to bring to the market this popular bar and restaurant.

"The business provides a great opportunity to further its trading potential and it would suit both a husband and wife team or a chef proprietor, for example.”

Christie & Co is seeking offers over £295,000 for the freehold concern.