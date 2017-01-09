Woman dies in Carluke filling station accident

A 68-year-old woman died this morning (Monday) when she was struck by a lorry at Tesco filling station in Carluke.

Road policing officers at Motherwell are continuing enquiries and appealing for witnesses following the fatal accident.

Police said that around 7.10am the woman was walking on the forecourt of the Tesco filling station, Lanark Road, Carluke when she was struck by a DAF HGV which was being driven by a 42 year-old-man.

Emergency services were called but the woman died at the scene.

Relatives have been informed and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The 42 year old man was unhurt however was left badly shaken.

Sergeant Stewart Dyer is appealing for witnesses to the accident.

He said: "The crash occurred early in the morning; however, the forecourt was busy with motorists heading off to their commute, so I'd be keen to speak to anyone who was there.

"We understand from our enquiries that there were four vehicles on the forecourt at the time of the crash and I would like to trace these drivers as they may have information that could help with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Dyer via the police national phone number 101.