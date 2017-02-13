Wolfcrooks Bridge closing for six weeks for repair

Wolfcrooks Road will be closed at Wolfcrooks Bridge, Douglas Water, from 8am today, Monday, February 13, for up to six weeks to allow for repairs to the bridge.

The alternative route is for vehicles to the east of the closure to travel along the U176 Tower Road to the B7078, turn left and travel on B7078 south to the junction of Wolfcrooks Road. They should then turn left onto Wolfcrooks Farm to complete the diversion.

And in nearby Douglas, the Loaning will be closed between the A70 junction and Curries Close junction from 9pm on Monday to 3.30pm on Thursday, February 16, to allow for BT fibre cable installation.