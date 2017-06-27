Windfarm funds for Forth groups

Forth is set to benefit from funds generated by a nearby windfarm.

Muirhall Energy has signed agreements with community organisations in Forth which is just three kilomtres south of Tormywheel Wind Farm. T#

The village is set to benefit from £15,000 per annum through donations to Forth and District Initiative, Forth and District Development Trust, Forth Community Resource Centre, Forth St Paul’s after-school children’s club and the gala day. A further £10,000 will be distributed through The Levenseat Trust.

Muirhall Energy expects to announce agreements with community groups in Fauldhouse, Breich, Woolfords, Loganlea and Stoneyburn in the coming weeks.

Margaret Hunter from Forth St Paul’s after school club is pictured receiving their cheque from Muirhall Energy’s Mike Molleson.