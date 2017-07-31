Who dumped these kittens outside Lanark?

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after two kittens were abandoned in a cardboard box next to a patch of woodland in Lanark.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted on July 22 after the kittens were discovered just off Devonside Road at the A70 junction.

Inspector Jack Marshall said, “The 10-12 week old kittens are now being cared for at our centre in Lanarkshire where they have been named Tammy and Clarabell.

“This is not only a cruel incident but it is also a crime. These animals could have easily been hit by a car and killed.

“We’ll continue to look after the pair until we can find them the home they deserve.

“We are now looking to trace whoever is responsible and request that anyone with information contacts our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.