Whitelees Road bridge in Lanark closes overnight for work

The bridge over the railway in Whitelees Road closes overnight this weekend and next for structural work.

The road up to St Mary's Primary School closes tonight (Saturday March 11) from 10pm, reopening at 6am tomorrow, and closing again from 10pm on Sunday to 6am on Monday.

It will be closed for the same times next weekend as well.

The closure is for for Network Rail to carry out structural works to the bridge.

The bridge was the scene of a bad accident in December, when a 14-year-old boy was burned. He and friends were playing on the bridge when he received an electric shock from power lines underneath it.

It is not yet known if the work is to improve safety at the bridge - Network Rail did not return calls from the Gazette yesterday.