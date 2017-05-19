Walk by Tesco manager gives Lanark charity massive boost

A supermarket boss has proved he can walk the walk as well as talking the talk by helping raise £8,000 for charity.

Richard Mcallister, manager at Lanark’s Tesco store, raised £7,013 for town charity Paradventures by doing a sponsored walk – and further donations have added an extra £1,000 to that total.

Richard and his friend Robert Paton walked the 80 miles from Buckie in Moray to Aviemore in the Highlands along the Speyside Way in March.

They were joined on the last day of their journey by colleagues from Tesco Lanark, staff from the town’s Border Biscuits plant, as well as representatives of Paradventures and young Poppy McKenzie in an all-terrain wheelchair, accompanied by her family.

This was the second such trek for Richard, 52, as last year he walked from Inverness to Fort William in the Highlands in aid of the same charity.

Both Border Biscuits and Tesco’s North Vennel store gathered sponsorship, held fundraising activities and added to the money raised by their staff, resulting in a total of £8,100 being handed over.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported the team with this event,” said Richard.

“I am delighted with the sum that has been raised, which is nearly double what was raised by our walk last year.

“I am very grateful to all our customers who have been so generous.

“Paradventures is a very deserving local charity, and I’m happy to know that youngsters in our community will benefit from this money.

“Tesco and Border are the two largest employers in Lanark, and I’m happy that we could work together on this to benefit our community.”

Lesley Ann Gray, brand and innovation director at the South Faulds Road biscuit factory, said: “We are proud to make a difference in the local community and being able to work alongside Tesco to help Paradventures has been a very rewarding experience.”

Former Lanark cornet Gordon McGregor founded the Paradventures charity to make outdoor adventure activities possible for people with disabilities, and he said: “We are absolutely delighted with the fantastic effort that everybody has put in.

“Without this level of support, the adventures we provide for youngsters with disabilities and severe and complex needs would not be possible.”

“A massive thank you to everyone . It really is so much appreciated.”