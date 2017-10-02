Vicki’s birthday boost for The Haven in Forth

The Nationwide in Lanark took part in the Hamilton Stampede walk and raised £845 in sponsorship money for The Haven in Forth.
That total was boosted by a further £600 raised by Vicki O’Neil, one of the volunteers at The Haven, as part of her 40th birthday celebrations.
Louise Gardner, service development co-ordinator, at The Haven is pictured with Vicki who is handing over a cheque for the money she raised.
Donations of tombola prizes for The Haven’s forthcoming Gladrags and Handbags this Saturday can be dropped off at the centre at 36 Manse Road.
Almost Done!
Registering with Carluke Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.