Vicki’s birthday boost for The Haven in Forth

The Nationwide in Lanark took part in the Hamilton Stampede walk and raised £845 in sponsorship money for The Haven in Forth.

That total was boosted by a further £600 raised by Vicki O’Neil, one of the volunteers at The Haven, as part of her 40th birthday celebrations.

Louise Gardner, service development co-ordinator, at The Haven is pictured with Vicki who is handing over a cheque for the money she raised.

Donations of tombola prizes for The Haven’s forthcoming Gladrags and Handbags this Saturday can be dropped off at the centre at 36 Manse Road.