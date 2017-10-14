Valley’s fruit takes centre stage again

The Clyde Valley was seen at its best last Saturday as its annual fruit day celebrated all things rural.

Overton Farm at Crossford was again packed with stalls and displays of what the valley can offer.

As well as the usual farmers’ market, outdoor stalls included a coconut shy for a playgroup, craft-made soap, artisan bread and venison from Carmichael Estate, all busy while Strathaven Jazz Band kept spirits high.

Stationary engines from the turn of the last century were fired up and chugging away, and the stall pressing locally-grown apples into bottled Clyde Valley orchards apple juice did a roaring trade.

Inside a marquee, there were craft stalls of all kinds, and information for those wanting to become involved with projects such as the Falls of Clyde reserve or Clydesdale community initiatives, while Underbank Primary was displaying early designs for stained glass to be created for its new building.

This year’s competition for primary and nursery children invited them to recycle a two-litre drinks bottle, and an imaginative range of designs was on display, with one of the contestants turning her bottle into a unicorn hobby horse.

School winners were Brianni Boyle, of Allanton Primary, Grace Buchanan, of Leadhills, and Blair Beverley, of Underbank, being runners-up. Crossford Playgroup took the pre-school gold prize, while silver and bronze went to Allanton Nursery.