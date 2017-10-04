Universal Credit roll-out begins

Recipients of Universal Credit in Scotland will be offered two new ways to help them manage their money.

From today (October 4), people in Scotland making new claims in full service Universal Credit areas will have the choice of changing the frequency of their payments from once to twice monthly, and to have the housing cost element of their Universal Credit paid directly to their landlord.

Minister for Social Security Jeane Freeman said:

“This week I have again called on the UK Government to halt the roll-out of Universal Credit. It is an ill-designed, flawed system that all the evidence shows is causing hardship to people across the country.

“Universal Credit is failing the people it is designed to support, driving more people into poverty. The 6 week wait, which can often be longer and deliberately built into the system, is unjustifiable - pushing people into crisis and rent arrears, and having to rely on food banks and emergency payments to get by.

“We have no powers to deal with the worst aspects of Universal Credit, including delayed payments, cuts to the work allowances, and the appalling “rape clause” applied to the tax credits within Universal Credit. But where we do have powers, we act to improve where we can this flawed UK benefit.

“We are using those powers. From today, people making new claims in full service Universal Credit areas will be offered the choice of changing the frequency of their payments from once to twice monthly and to have the housing cost element of their Universal Credit paid directly to their landlord – social or private. This can help people manage their money in the way that best suits them.”