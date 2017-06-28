Underground start to annual charity drive by Carluke's Anita Bennie

Carluke woman Anita Bennie has taken to the skies in the past to raise money for charity - but this year she is going deep underground!

For her annual “crazy stunt”, she and husband Gary have an extreme underground adventure this Saturday, July 1, spending a full day on abseils, ziplines and a 70ft free fall drop, in what is described as the ultimate underground adventure and the scariest assault course in the UK, under a mountain in Snowdonia, North Wales.

“Then on Sunday July 2 we are doing the fastest, longest zipline in Europe, 500ft above a quarry,” said Anita.

That too is in Wales, but she and Gary will be back to Carluke for the main fundraiser, her annual Ann Graham Memorial charity day and football match, on Saturday July 15 in Moor Park.

That raises money for the Maggie’s Centre, in memory of her friend Ann who died of cancer in 2010.

The charity day runs from 11am until 4pm, and attractions will include rides for children, a mini digger, stalls and face painting.

The fundraising continues at night with an auction, raffle and disco in Castlehill Bowling Club, and again there is a celebrity guest, Nick Pickard who plays Tony from Hollyoaks, attending. Tickets for that are £10, from Anita on 07738688709.