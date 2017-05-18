Turn Carluke yellow in run this Sunday

It is time to sign up for this year’s Carluke on the Run, organised by Carluke Development Trust to support the Lanarkshire Beatson radiotherapy centre at Airdrie and Beatson Cancer Charity.

Whether you’re a fitness fanatic or steady stroller, the charity is appealing to everyone in Carluke and Lanark to don their running shoes and brightest yellow fancy dress to help raise funds for people with cancer in Lanarkshire.

From toddlers to pensioners, everyone can take part on Sunday, May 21, kicking off at the John Cumming Stadium.

The fun runs start at 9.45am, with the race following at 11am.

“We hope the stadium will be a sea of yellow runners, joggers and walkers being active, having fun and raising money for an important charity,” said trust chairman Tom Sneddon.

“You can register for the road race online or on the day, while it’s first come first served for the fun runs.”

The fun runs are split into three age groups – under eight, under 12 and over 12. Registration opens at 8.45am in the ‘street’ in the high school, and entry is £2.50.

“Get the kids involved in the fun runs or get your face painted free and cheer on the runners,” said Tom.

With the option of a 10k road race, 5k relay and fun runs, there is plenty of sprinting entertainment for everyone no matter their age or fitness ability.

“As always, the main race is an opportunity for runners and walkers of all abilities to come together to show their support for a friend or loved one or to just be part of the great atmosphere created on the day,” said Tom.

“If 10k is too much, then you can buddy up with a friend or colleague and run 5k each.

“We hope Carluke will be a sea of yellow runners, joggers and walkers on the day.””

Follow the links on the website at www.carluketrust.org.uk to register.

Morag Cunningham, fundraising head at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “Carluke on the Run is a fantastic, family event, and we’re so proud to be chosen as the event’s charity partner for a third year.”

All funds raised will benefit Lanarkshire people and the new Lanarkshire Beatson, a £22m radiotherapy treatment centre at Monklands Hospital.

“ Working with the Carluke Development Trust is a fantastic way to raise funds,” said Morag. “Each donation big or small is greatly appreciated.

“We hope everyone from Lanarkshire will join us in participating in Carluke on the Run. Let’s race across the finishing line together.”

All funds raised will go directly towards benefiting the people of Lanarkshire and the recently-opened Lanarkshire Beatson, a state-of-the-art £22million radiotherapy treatment centre based at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie.

Lanarkshire Beatson is equipped with the most advanced technology and equipment to deliver world-class treatments to thousands of cancer patients and their families. The centre also delivers a range of complementary therapies to enhance the wellbeing of people from across Lanarkshire in the hope of making their treatment more comfortable.

Tom Sneddon, chairman of Carluke Development Trust, said: “We’re delighted to have Beatson Cancer Charity back as our official charity partner for another exciting year.

“It’s a privilege to support such a fantastic cause - the hard work it does to help people affected by cancer is outstanding. We hope Carluke will be a sea of yellow runners, joggers and walkers on the day.”

help give a massive boost to our radiotherapy treatment centre in Lanarkshire.

“We hope everyone from Lanarkshire will join us in participating in Carluke on the Run - let’s race across the finishing line together.”

a South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership (SLH&SCP) are encouraging people in the area to put their best foot forward – and sign up for Carluke On The Run.

The event brings local residents and people from neighbouring communities together to participate in either the family fun run for Under 8s or the 5k and 10k Road Races.

The action kicks off from 9:30am on Sunday 21st of May at John Cumming Stadium. David Inglis, Health Improvement Senior (Clydesdale) of SLH&SCP, says the local spectacle will offer something for everyone.

“We are delighted to support this year’s Carluke On The Run. This is a fun, community-spirited day where people can get involved in a healthy outdoor activity, whether they are a seasoned runner or beginner looking to take things at a more leisurely pace.

David added: “Out-with the race itself, it is important to remember that being more active more often will help our physical, mental health and wellbeing.

“There will be advisors from SLH&SCP and South Lanarkshire Leisure & Culture will be on hand throughout On The Run.

.

“Please do come along, join in, enjoy the community atmosphere and learn more about positive ways of improving health and wellbeing. We’re with participants every step of the way - in every sense.”

Colin McKendrick of South Lanarkshire Leisure & Culture added: “Carluke On The Run’ has been an excellent event for a number of years.

“It allows all ages and abilities from local communities to participate in physical activity, have lots of fun, whilst raising funds for a very worthwhile Charity, Beatson Cancer.”