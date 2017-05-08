Two bodies found after extensive search operation

The bodies of two men have been recovered following an extensive search and rescue operation off the Galloway coast.

The men have yet to be formally identified, but are believed to be a 35-year-old and a 46-year-old who went missing on Saturday.

Police Scotland said officers were trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident but that they had been driving a speedboat from Port Logan, possibly to Stranraer.

Helicopters, coastguard rescue teams and lifeboats were involved in the operation with rescue teams in Wales and Northern Ireland also taking part.

The alert was sounded at 6.15pm on Saturday that two speedboat drivers had failed to return after setting off at 9am.

Two helicopters and lifeboats searched overnight on Saturday, 10 teams were involved in the search and returned to the search on Sunday.

Inspector Stephen Bell, Dumfries and Galloway Police Division, said: “Following a joint search operation by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the RNLI and Police Scotland, we can confirm that the bodies of two men have been recovered from the west coast of the Irish Sea.

“The men are yet to be formally identified, but are believed to be the that of the 46 year-old man and 35 year-old man, who police understand launched their speed boat from Port Logan at around 09.00 hours on Saturday 6 May 2017. Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Police added that no information on the identity of the men will be released until all family members are informed and formal identification has taken place.