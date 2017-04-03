Train disruption over Easter weekend as improvements are carried out

Lanarkshire trains will be disrupted over the Easter weekend as Network Rail carries out improvements.

Engineers will work from Friday, April 14, to Tuesday, April 18, to replace and upgrade signalling systems and tracks on the West Coast main line.

New tracks and points will be installed at Carstairs and Polmadie, while a new signalling system is being commissioned at Motherwell.

As a result a number of routes will be affected.

On Saturday, April 15, and Monday, April 17, trains will operate between Glasgow Central (low level) and Lanark via Whifflet, but buses will operate between Glasgow Central and Wishaw, as well as between Whifflet and Motherwell, with the 22.46 Dalmuir to Motherwell service being replaced by a bus between Bridgeton and Motherwell.

Buses will operate between Bridgeton and Larkhall as well as Motherwell and Cumbernauld for the Milngavie to Cumbernauld and Dalmuir to Larkhall services

On the Glasgow Central to Edinburgh line via Shotts buses will operate between Shotts and Glasgow Central, in addition the 0600 Motherwell to Edinburgh via Shotts, the 1749 Edinburgh to Glasgow and 1803 Glasgow to Edinburgh services are all cancelled and replaced with buses throughout.

Buses will also operate on the Glasgow Central to Edinburgh line via Carstairs).

On Sunday, April 16, trains operate between Glasgow Central (low level) and Lanark via Whifflet, but buses operate between Glasgow Central and Wishaw.

On the Balloch to Motherwell via Whifflet service buses will operate between Whifflet and Motherwell.

On the Balloch to Larkhall and Milngavie to Motherwell via Hamilton services buses operate between Bridgeton and Larkhall/Motherwell via Hamilton.

On Tuesday, April 18, the 0547 and 0622 services from Motherwell to Lanark will be cancelled and replaced with buses.

David Dickson, ScotRail Alliance infrastructure director, said: “We understand these works may inconvenience some passengers, but such a significant investment cannot be delivered without a little temporary disruption, and every effort has been made to reduce the impact as much as possible.”

Journey times will be increased and replacement buses may arrive/depart earlier or later than advertised train times.

Visit www.scotrail.co.uk or download the Scotrail app to check your own journey.