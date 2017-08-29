Tragic end to search for missing pensioner

The body of a man was found in Garrion Burn near Law yesterday (Monday) a week after a pensioner went missing.

Jimmy McGhie was last seen last Monday morning on CCTV as he got off a bus at Law Road end.

The pensioner, 69, had set out from his home in Shotts that morning to take his car for service to Motherwell, and after that was believed to be heading for Hamilton.

Police were continuing to search the Law area for him, and his family organised daily searches and handed out leaflets, with daughter Kerrie working with the volunteers and Michelle co-ordinating a Facebook campaign from Australia.

Michelle arrived in Scotland yesterday, just after her father's body was found by officers of the police underwater unit in the burn between Law and Waterloo.

On the Find Jimmy McGhie facebook post, in a message to all those who helped and supported the family, Kerrie said: "Thank u all for ur incredible support and help...could never thank u all enough for everything u have done. Dunno how i would of ever made it thro any of this without u all. ❤

“My Dad would be amazed by ur kindness and would buy u all a drink. Thank u all again on behalf of all my family and my Dad."

Meanwhile the search continues for 27-year-old Jamie McCulloch who went missing near Kirkfieldbank early on Sunday morning.