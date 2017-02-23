Time running out for Crawford Post Office consultation

Residents of rural Crawford have until March 9 to give their comments on plans by the Post Office for a mobile service.

The Post Office is proposing to introduce a new mobile outreach service to Crawford, following the resignation of the postmaster and the closure of the village post office.

With a mobile outreach service, a nearby subpostmaster would provide a service at a set day and time each week.

It would be operated by the postmaster from Scotby Post Office.

The new Post Office mobile will offer a range of services. Customers can still collect benefits in cash using banking services or PostOffice card account.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six week public consultation.

Kenny Lamont, Post Office Area Manager said: “We are confident that the new Mobile Outreach service will meet customer needs. The introduction of a mobile outreach presents the best possible solution to allow us to maintain Post Office services."

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal.

The consultation will close on March 9 2017. Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code: Crawford 67047099.