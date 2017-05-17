The search is on for golden tickets to Gardening Scotland 2017

Gardening enthusiasts up and down the country are being urged to keep their eyes open for golden tickets to Gardening Scotland 2017.

The organisers of the national outdoor living event, which takes place from 2nd-4th June 2017 at the Royal Highland Showground, Ingliston, will plant 25 golden tickets in a number of garden centres and plant nurseries which are exhibiting at this year’s show.

The golden envelopes contain fantastic prizes such as pairs of free tickets and packets of plant seeds.

Those keen to get their hands on the prizes are being urged to monitor Gardening Scotland’s twitter feed (@gardenscotland) for clues and tips on where to find them. The envelopes will be planted from week commencing 22 May – two weeks before the start of the show – in nurseries from Renfrewshire to Fife, the Lothians and Dumfries & Galloway.

Jimmy Gilchrist, Gardening Scotland’s chairman said: “Gardening Scotland is just like Willie Wonka’s chocolate factory for plant enthusiasts and nature lovers. That’s what gave us the idea of planting golden tickets to the show. We hope potential visitors enjoy hunting for the prizes – keep an eye on our twitter feed for more information coming soon!”

Now in its 18th year, Gardening Scotland is a celebration of all things related to the great outdoors. It is the biggest plant fair in Scotland and will take place from Friday 2nd until Sunday 4th June 2017. Promising to provide everything from an abundance of beautiful plants to tools, equipment, garden furniture and all the inspiration you could need to make your garden grow, Gardening Scotland is a great day out.