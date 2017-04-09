Tesco has Bags of Help for Clydesdale outdoor projects

Tesco is offering grants of up to £4000 to outdoor projects through its Carluke, Lanark and Lesmahagow stores.

Customers vote with tokens on how the money is distributed. After the February vote, the Lanark store revealed that £2100 went to Wiston Lodge's Path of the Little People project.

A Rigside project is among the three being voted on now, and in the past money has gone to Kirkfieldbank park and schools including Law Primary and more Clydesdale projects are welcome now.

Under Bags of Help three groups in each local area will be now awarded grants every other month. Tesco customers will have the chance to vote with a token given to them at the check-out every time they shop.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch the monthly roll-out of its funding scheme, which sees grants of up to £4,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local community projects. greenspace scotland is working with Groundwork to support Scottish communities.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered over £28.5 million to more than 4000 projects up and down the UK and the supermarket is now calling on community groups in Clydesdale to put themselves forward for a grant.

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s Head of Communications in Scotland, said: “The money raised from our customers buying bags is making a big difference to local communities across the country.

"Thanks to Bags of Help, millions has been invested so far on local projects like parks, sports facilities, school playgrounds and community gardens – projects that have all been chosen by our customers.”

Community groups and charities can apply for funding and Tesco customers and colleagues can nominate projects they’d like to see receive some cash. Just ask in store for more information or visit the Bags of Help website, visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp/