Tanning salon plan for Carluke's Crown Inn

One of Carluke's best-known pubs could be set for a new future as a tanning salon.

The Crown Inn at the Cross has been a feature of the town for decades, but plans have now been lodged with South Lanarkshire Council to turn it into a tanning and beauty salon.

A busy pub in its heyday, it was popular with generations for its live music and karaoke nights, and for its meals. The smoking ban a decade ago led to the creation of the little "pub garden" area with parasols and tables adjacent to the main road.

An application for change of use of the public house, on Stewart Street, has been submitted to council planners by Motherwell-based JP Property.