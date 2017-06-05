SSPCA rescues foal from River Clyde

The Scottish SPCA was called out on Thursday to help rescue a three-day old foal which had fallen into the Clyde at Wishaw.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity attended after the foal was discovered in the river by a vigilant dog walker.

Safely on board! (Pics by Scottish SPCA)

Inspector Heather Lawson said, “When we arrived the poor foal was at the other side of the water so there was no way for us to reach her. We contacted the fire brigade who were a massive help and were assisted by the Water Rescue Team to bring her to safety.

“Once she was out of the water it was important to keep her warm.

"My colleagues Dawn-Vale Lowdon and Emma Sergeant and I draped her in blankets and towels until the vet arrived to give her a check over. Apart from being cold, exhausted and hungry she didn’t appear to have any other injuries.

“She’s now been reunited with her mum and has been given the name Mischief. We’ll be checking up on her today as she was very exhausted and she’ll be monitored to ensure she makes a full recovery.”

Heather added, “We would once again like to thank the Fire Brigade and Water Rescue Service for their invaluable help, we’re delighted Mischief got a happy ending to this escapade.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.