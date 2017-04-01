SNP unveils its Clydesdale candidates

The full roster of Scottish National Party candidates standing in Clydesdale’s four South Lanarkshire Council wards at May’s election has now been announced.

The nationalists are to field two candidates apiece in two of the wards and single candidates in the other two.

In the Clydesdale West ward, represented by four councillors and covering the Carluke and Law area, the SNP is putting up for re-election its most experienced Clydesdale councillor, David Shearer, first elected 22 years ago.

He is joined on the ballot paper by Christopher Travis.

The ward is currently represented by Mr Shearer, two Labour councillors and a Solidarity councillor previously with the SNP.

In Clydesdale North, covering the Lanark, Forth, Tarbrax area, Kirkfieldbank community activist Julia Marrs has emerged as the sole candidate for the party.

On the outgoing council, this ward had one SNP representative, one for Labour and one independent.

In Clydesdale East, our most rural area, covering Carnwath, Biggar and most of the old Upperward, the SNP hopeful is Ian McAllan, a prominent figure in the local Yes campaign at 2014’s independence referendum.

This ward is currently represented by a Conservative, Labour and an ex-SNP Independent councillor.

In Clydesdale East, the SNP is putting up Mark Horsham and Sandra Mills.

Covering the Douglas Valley, Blackwood,Kirkmuirhill and Lesmahagow area, this ward is currently represented in the outgoing council by a clean sweep of three Labour councillors.

The SNP currently forms the official opposition on South Lanarkshire Council and has made no secret of its hopes to take control of the authority after May 4’s poll.

The Clydesdale seat in the Scottish Parliament is held by the nationalists, as are two of the area’s three Westminster constituencies.

South Lanarkshire Council has had a Labour administration since its formation in the mid-1990s.

Said an SNP spokesman: “We are confident that we have an outstanding team, ready to end the era of Labour and Labour-Tory rule in South Lanarkshire.”

The nationalists have committed themselves to more localised decision-making on how the council’s budget should be spent.