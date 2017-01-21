Skirling artist Douglas Davies wins Glasgow award

Douglas Davies, who lives in Skirling near Biggar, has won the Glasgow Art Club Award at the 136th annual exhibition of the Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour .

The exhibition opened at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh on Monday, January 9.

This is his second award from the RSW, previously winning the Sir William Gillies Award in 2015.

Talking about the award winning painting, ‘Whinny Brae’, he said: “Whinny Brae is part of our daily walk, the old drove road, in all seasons and in all weathers when trees have been felled, fields ploughed.

‘‘It is constantly changing and has been the subject matter and inspiration of many paintings over the years, very much my kind of Border landscape.”

He graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 1970 and lectured in ceramics at Glasgow School of Art from 1973 until becoming a full time artist in 1986.

He was elected an RSW member in 2000. In 2007 he was artist in residence at Collioure in France.

The exhibition is open until January 28 and features over 120 new paintings by both established and emerging artists from across Scotland including works by new graduates from the 2016 Degree Shows and invited American artists Bruce Bobick and Mark E Mehaffey.

There is a free programme of artist demon-strations in the exhibition at weekends and Douglas Davies will be working on a painting and answering questions on materials, techniques and methods on Sunday, January 22, from 11am to 1pm.