September 4 deadline for Smyllum victims to come forward

Those who endured an often-nightmarish upbringing in a Lanark orphanage half a century ago are finally to be given a chance to tell their story in public.

An invitation has been issued to former residents of the Smyllum Orphange to give evidence at the Scottish child abuse inquiry when it resumes its hearings later this year.

The first session of the inquiry earlier this year saw the religious order in charge of the now-defunct orphange, the Daughters of Mercy of St Vincent de Paul, come under fire for apparently losing records of their time running the establishment during a period in which now-elderly surviving inmates in their care claim they were subjected to a regime of cruelty.

Now, the inquiry has asked those with allegations of their treatment at the orphanageto come forward to give evidence when it resumes its hearings in November.

They have a deadline of September 4 to inform the inquiry they wish to testify.

Said an inquiry spokeswoman: “Applicants must show that they have a direct or substantial interest in the scope and purpose of the hearings for which leave to appear is sought.

“Applications must be submitted to the inquiry via email or post by this date.

“This phase of the inquiry will examine evidence it has gathered relating to residential childcare establishments run by Catholic orders.

“This phase will start with the residential childcare establishments run by the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul with a particular focus on Smyllum in Lanark and Bellevue House in Rutherglen.”

The testimonies of the ex-Smyllum orphans will be heard until December 22.

Their verbal testimony will be added to written witness statements already taken by the inquiry team.

Those too embarrassed or still too traumatised to speak out in public about their treatment at Smyllum Orphanage will be offered a chance to give their evidence in private.

Relatives of the many alleged abuse victims who died before they got a chance to speak out are invited to come along and hear the evidence of others at the various hearing sessions in Edinburgh, the dates of which will be published in due course.

More details for those wishing to give evidence or to sit in on sessions can be found online at www.childabuseinquiry.scot

The stated aim of the inquiry is to prevent any of the alleged outrages suffered by the Smyllum orphans ever happening again.