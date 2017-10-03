Securing your home is child’s play with National Home Security Month

This October, National Home Security Month (NHSM) is back to beat the burglars with even more top tips and advice for keeping your home, family and belongings safe and secure.

The initiative, which is sponsored by security specialist Yale, has returned for its fifth year to raise awareness of the importance of home security and urge Brits to think about how they protect their properties.

This is because despite home security providing protection and peace of mind, in the UK it is estimated that a quarter of Brits still have no home security measures in place at all*!

Security products such as alarms and new door locks are often treated as a reactive purchase after an incident has happened, as opposed to proactively preventing a burglary in the first place. That’s why October 2nd marks the start of National Home Security Month 2017, which will be trying to change this perspective and to keep Britain’s homes secure.

Running throughout the month, the campaign is highlighting a different element of security each week. The first introduces NHSM and provides simple tips and advice on how to protect your belongings over the darker autumn and winter months. During the week NHSM’s official supporters will be hosting competitions and giveaways as well as sharing discounts and offers.

The second week locks in on the traditional home security solutions that are often overlooked but can make a huge impact such as cylinders, window locks and home safes. Week three is future focused exploring the growing smart security industry. This will provide insight into the smart home and how you can secure your property at the touch of a button. From Smart Door Locks to Smart Home Alarms, CCTV kits and IP Cameras, we’ve got it covered!

To coincide with the clocks going back, week four is raising awareness of home security during the darker nights and how to make sure the exterior of your home and any outbuildings are fully protected. Finally, week five provides seasonal advice to combat the increase in thefts and domestic damage around Halloween and Bonfire Night.

NHSM is making security simple. The website will have a host of resources for homeowners to get the latest security and product advice as well as useful tips to from our key supporters. For more information or to find out how you can get involved, please visit www.homesecuritymonth.com, email info@homesecuritymonth.com or search for ‘home security month’ on Twitter and Facebook.