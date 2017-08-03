Scotland wheelchair basketball call-up for Law’s Logan Kidd

A disabling medical condition might have robbed Carluke High School pupil Logan Kidd of the ability to carry on with his favourite sport of basketball, but he just wouldn’t accept that his playing days were over.

That blow merely prompted the 15-year-old to begin playing the wheelchair version of the sport last September – and now, less than a year later, he will turn out for his country as a Scottish international.

From birth, Logan, of Law, has been suffering from dyspraxia and hypermobility in his joints, but he soldiered on playing basketball on his feet until last year.

His mum Kirsty said: “The wear and tear on his joints just got too much for him to carry on, but, when it looked as if that was the end of his basketball days, a high school pal from Braidwood suggested he join him in playing the wheelchair form of the game.

“After mastering the action of the wheelchair, he quickly slotted into the Lothian Phoenix junior team, and after a few months, he was then asked to play for the adult second team and the Scottish development league team, and that game experience helped greatly with the further development of his skills.

“He recently won a gold medal playing with the West of Scotland team at the Scottish regional finals.”

She and her husband George are full of praise for the backing Carluke High School gave Logan in reaching that high level in the sport.

They also praised the 3rd Carluke Kirkton Scout Group, for which Logan is a young leader, for its support.

Now, to the delight of Logan, his justly proud parents and all who support him, he has been named in the Scotland under-15 team and is due to play at an international competition being held in Worcester in England this Saturday and Sunday.

Now that Logan has proven to be an international class player in what was, after all, his fallback sport, it looks as if he has a glittering wheelchair basketball career ahead of him.

His parents are now looking for local sponsors to keep that career on track, and they can be contacted via the Gazette on 01555 664256.