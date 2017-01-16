Search

School breakfast clubs a ‘lifeline’

UK working parents can save more than �50 every week by sending their children to breakfast clubs.

UK working parents can save more than �50 every week by sending their children to breakfast clubs.

New research reveals a third of today’s working British mums would have to give up work if it wasn’t for the support of school breakfast clubs.

Component:1.4340522.1484560632, , ,$mergedBody