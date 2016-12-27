Sadness at death of Carluke's former parish priest

A priest who served Carluke’s St Athanasius Church from 2000 until his retirement in 2015, James Naughton, died in the early hours of Monday, December 19.

His body is being returned to Carluke for reception tonight (Tuesday), and a requiem mass will be be conducted in the church tomorrow (Wednesday) at noon.

The news brought sadness to his former parishioners.

Father Naughton was a priest for over 50 years, and last year there were huge celebrations in the parish for his golden jubilee, including a concert involving all the pupils of St Athanasius School.

The priest came originally from County Clare and he will be buried in Ireland.