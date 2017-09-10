Round Table support for Lanark YMCA

Lanark Round Table has donated £1,000 towards the cost of an assessment of the work required to modernise the town’s YMCA.

The building is used by a variety of different groups, from infants, young children and teenagers to adults of all ages including the elderly and those with additional support needs, for sport, the arts, childcare and mental health support. Lanark Museum is also housed in the building in the Westport.

Pictured are, from left, Lanark Round Table chairman Barry Scott, YMCA project lead David Sneddon and, also from Lanark Round Table, Dougie MacMillan and Gordon McGill.