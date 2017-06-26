Roadworks at Candymill, Biggar, will last another month

Work to install a new barrier on the A702 at Brownsbank Cattle Creep, 500m north of Candymill, near Biggar will now continue unti the end of July.

The work, replacing a damaged section of the existing barrier, had been due for completion by the end of March, but ground investigations showed more extensive work was needed to provide more substantial foundations for the new “vehicle restraint system”.

Highways body Amey then announced a new completion date at the end of June, but that has now been extended to the end of July, to allow a number of large dead trees to be removed.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place since November to protect motorists, and avoid any vehicles coming into contact with a weakened barrier, while Amey’s geotechnical team has been investigating the condition of the existing road embankment at the spot.

Ground stabilisation tests had been conducted to ensure this section of road could support a new barrier system, but these revealed that the extent of work required was more extensive than originally planned.

“The travelling public will see some variation in the traffic management, and the occasional dual red light period – although these will occur outwith peak times,” said a spokesman for Amey.

“These red light periods are to allow for the removal of dead and overhanging tree limbs that incur a hazard to road users.

“Once this phase of work is completed at the end of June, further environmental and structural investigation checks will be undertaken.

“The final phase of construction work, which is the installation of the soil nailing and the barrier repair, is expected to be completed by the end of July.

”Once again, we thank road users for their patience while this essential maintenance is carried out.”