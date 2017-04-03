Research reveals a huge increase in employees feeling stressed at work

New research from Specialists4Protection.co.uk, a new specialist life and protection advisory firm, reveals that 46% of employees feel more stressed at work than they did a year ago, compared to 12% who are less stressed.

Just under one in five employees (17%) feel their work stress levels are ‘much higher’ than they were 12 months ago.

Some 16% of people in work claim to have taken medical advice to help them cope with work-related stress, and 13% are on medication partly because of this.

The impact of this is not just felt at work. Some 55% of those suffering from work related stress say it has adversely affected their sleep, and 19% claim it’s contributed towards a decline in their relationship with their partner. Four out of ten (40%) say work-related stress means they are not eating properly and 42% are doing less exercise.

In terms of why people are feeling more stressed at work, the main reason is they have been asked to do more under their current role - the response from 57% of those who feel more stressed. This is followed by 26% who said it’s because the organisation they work for is under greater financial strain; 26% who said their line manager is not functioning properly and one in four (25%) who said they are just generally working longer hours.