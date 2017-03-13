Record number of new officers at Passing-out Parade

Police Scotland has welcomed the largest ever intake of newly qualified officers in its history.

A total of 174 new recruits celebrated their Passing Out Parade at Scottish Police College, Tulliallan today in front of Chief Constable Phil Gormley and senior officers, as well as family and friends.

The students, who started their 11-week training course just before Christmas, were split into three divisions, with three classes in each division.

Chief Constable Phil Gormley said: “Today is a significant landmark in the career of the officers as they move from training to achieving their ambition of serving in our communities. I was delighted to see over 1000 family and friends attend at the Scottish Police College to show their support for our new officers.”

The constables will now move onto a week’s local training and then into Operational Policing in Division.

Of the new officers passing out today, 35% were women, and Police Scotland is keen to receive applications from people interested in joining the service across Scotland, and in particular women and people from under-represented groups including the BME communities

More information about joining Police Scotland as an officer can be found here: http://www.scotland.police.uk/recruitment/

This morning’s parade was supported by the Grampian Police Scotland Pipe Band.