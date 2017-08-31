Ram lamb fetched 130,000 guineas at Lawrie and Symington Texel sale

The UK's largest Texel sheep auction, held by Lawrie and Symington in Lanark last week, saw a record-breaking total of over £1.2m in sales.

Buyers from Scotland, England, Northern Ireland, Eire and mainland Europe flocked to the two-day sale at Lanark, the base of Scotland’s leading livestock auctioneers.

A total of 611 Texel sheep went under the hammer over the two days. The top price was 130,000gns for a ram lamb from the Sportsman Flock of Messrs Boden and Davies of Stockport. This was almost double last year’s highest selling animal which was Teiglum Young Gun which sold for 70,000gns.

The show was judged by experienced Texel breeder John Davies, a Carmarthenshire based sheep farmer and director of Bob Jones Prythech Livestock Mart.

Lawrie & Symington auctioneers Brian Ross and David Lowry managed the sales from the rostrum.

“This has long been regarded as the best Texel event in the country, and with good reason," said Brian.

"The quality of the breed available and the variety of choice on offer is unmatched, and the fact we welcomed buyers from not only the UK but countries like Sweden too is indicative of this.

“The prestige of this sale, combined with the strength of the sheep market and the high price lamb is fetching in butchers and supermarkets, helped ensure some excellent prices.”

In September, Lawrie & Symington, which this year is celebrating 150 years of livestock auctioneering, will be holding a show and sale in for the Scottish Texel Club and a sale of in-lambs Texel ewes in December.