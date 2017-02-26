Quad bikes stolen from Clydesdale farms

A quad bike stolen from a farm in Sandilands last week has been found in a rural road currently closed for a bridge repair.

The green Agri Cat diesel quad was stolen from Dyke Farm, Sandilands, Lanark, between 10pm last Wednesday night, February 15, and 2.25am on the Thursday morning.

It was later found on Wolfcrooks Road, Douglas Water.

Another quad, a red Honda 400, was stolen from Cowford Farm, at Cleghorn, between 9pm on Friday and 6am on Saturday.

Witnesses are sought and anyone with information can call Police Scotland 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555111 in confidence.

And between 8pm on February 15 and 8am on February 16, someone broke into a Ford Transit on Langdykeside, Lesmahagow, and stole an electric winch and two controllers from inside it.

Police are investigating the theft of a Peugeot Bipper van, from Steel Way, Lesmahagow, on Thursday evening. It later crashed into a stationary Audi A4 on Tieglum Road Lesmahagow.

Police are also asking rural residents to watch out for poachers.

About 6pm on Saturday police received a report of a snare being set on Scaut Hill Symington.

“Poachers are active in the Clydesdale area, at a time when many animals will be carrying young,” said community officer James Higgins. “Please report any instances of poaching, or ‘lamping’ - using torches to hunt at night, to Police Scotland 101.”