Procession will kick off Carluke’s Jamboree Saturday

Carluke’s Jamboree Saturday will open with a new spectacle this year – a jam and ham procession led by gala queen Eve Grierson.

The procession will include a band and feature a jam and ham-themed float with children from Riverside Nursery.

It finishes at the jamboree in Mount Stewart Street, where the gala queen will officially open the day’s events.

The three-day Carluke Jam and Ham Festival runs from Thursday, September 28, to Saturday, September 30.

Once again, it will be run by Carluke Development Trust and supported by both Ramsay’s and R&W Scott.

Over those three days, the range of events will include Jamboree Saturday, with market stalls, live music, hot food, an art exhibition, face-painting and a free fun fair for children.

A so-called jampionship takes place on the Saturday, with opportunities for all to test their baking, craft and jam-making skills, with prizes being awarded at 3pm at Ramsay’s.

A Carluke High School concert is on the Thursday, with the primary school showcase and Shine concert the day after, and there is live music in local bars on both the Friday and Saturday nights.

Carluke Library will be holding a series of events for local nursery schools, including a sing-along, plate design and colouring contests.

And in partnership with the Carluke Business Improvement District team, jam and ham-themed menus have been created for local restaurants before and across the festival week.

“We are delighted to be able to support Carluke Development Trust’s jam and ham festival,” said team manager Jim McNally.

“The event has grown significantly and has the potential to offer a great boost for our food and entertainment businesses in particular, through raising their profile and bringing in more customers during the festival.”

For more information, visit www.carluketrust.org.uk or check out its Facebook page.