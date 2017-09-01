The dates for the 19th World Championship Scotch Pie Awards have been announced and to mark the start of this year’s search, Scottish Bakers is asking the public to ‘post a pie selfie’ of their perfect pie moment.

Pie fans are being asked to follow @ScotchPieAwards on Facebook and Twitter and post a photo of themselves having a perfect pie moment. The best snap will be announced at the World Champion Scotch Pie in January.

Craig McPhie, Scottish Bakers president said: “We are asking pie lovers around the world to show exactly how they like to enjoy their pie by sharing their pie pics.”

Butchers and bakers have until Tuesday, October 31 to enter the Scotch Pie Awards at www.worldchampionshipscotchpieawards.org.